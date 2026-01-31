Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cash Cleaner Simulator, Forklift Interactive, Mind Control Games

Cash Cleaner Simulator Reveals New DLC With Console Launch Date

Cash Cleaner Simulator has finally been given a launch date for consoles, as well as a brand-new DLC being added to the title

Article Summary Cash Cleaner Simulator launches on Xbox and PlayStation on February 11 with exclusive content.

New Loud & Loaded DLC drops launch day, bringing fresh tools and chaotic new features to all platforms.

Clean, sort, and upgrade piles of cash using a variety of experimental gadgets in your secret lab.

Discover secrets, earn crypto, and customize your Cash Cleaner Lab for the ultimate simulation experience.

Indie game developer Mind Control Games and publisher Forklift Interactive have finally given Cash Cleaner Simulator a launch date for consoles. Originally, this was meant to happen back in 2025, but it got pushed back to where it's now happening for Xbow and PlayStation on February 11. What's more, the game will be getting the new Loud & Loaded DLC for all platforms the same day, which will include new toys and other content to make the game a little more fun and hectic.

Cash Cleaner Simulator

Take on dirty jobs to make filthy bills, coins, and treasures look like new, indubious valuables and become filthy rich in the process! Scrub, stack, and sort piles of money with a wide selection of experimental tools to a bass-heavy trap soundtrack. Kick back and focus on the cleansing craft with no time restraints or pressure in this lucrative new career. Search the darknet on a jailbroken cell phone to reach new clients and quietly convert some of their currency into untraceable crypto to buy new cleaning tools, upgrade current machines, and purchase furnishings to cozy up the Cash Cleaner Lab.

Try out new gadgets like washing machines, dryers, UV lamps, workbenchs, and furnaces. Furnish and decorate the space with plants, Moneyball hoops, and more. Make use of spare piles of dough by forming and shooting basketballs, creating confetti by sending cheddar flying with the Money Gun, and burning money in the fireplace to keep the lab warm. Snoop around the lab with UV lights and other tools to find wealth storage solutions and secrets – and perhaps even discover the reason there's no exit.

Simulate piles of cash with realistic physics!

Use various tools to clean money bills, coins, and other objects!

Complete jobs to earn a living…just like real life!

Upgrade your equipment to improve the money flow!

Find secrets hidden around your lab!

Upset about your salary? Dry your tears with warm cash straight from the dryer.

Relax and unwind with stacks of cash around you!

