Atari Announces New NeoSprint Trackbuilder Contest

Atari decided to hold a new contest revolving around their new racing title NeoSprint, as players compete to show their track-building skills.

Atari has decided to hold a new contest tied to one of their latest games, as they will launch a new trackbuilder competition for NeoSprint. The NeoSprint Cup has started today and will run all the way until July 19, as you'll take to the track editor in the game to make your own unique and challenging track. After you build it and you're happy with it, you'll then name it, screenshot it for Discord or X, and use the hashtag #NeoSprintCup to win some prizes. You can get the full details at the link above!

NeoSprint

NeoSprint is an all-new, modern entry in the Sprint Series that brings the spirit of arcade racing to PC and console. Race across colorful, minimalist 3D isometric landscapes, upgrade and customize your cars, build, share, and download custom tracks, and compete in 8-player local multiplayer or the best track times of the best drivers in the world.

Isometric Arcade Action: Precise controls with an arcade feel make NeoSprint gameplay easy to pick up but hard to master. Learn the intricacies of drifting and drafting to pull ahead and learn how to stick the landing when you go over two and three-story jumps.

Easy-to-Use Grid-Based Track Builder: Design twisting, and turning tracks, build ramps, jumps, banks, and more, and add a variety of scenery and decorations to make your track unique. Four different biomes – forest, desert, winter, and city – bring a completely different look.

Sharing and Leaderboards: Share the tracks and circuits you create with other drivers. Download player-created tracks and then race against the times of the best NeoSprint drivers in the world. Share your tracks – and try others.

A Lineup Built for Speed: Choose from a garage of nine different cars, from muscle to sports cars, each with unique speed, acceleration, and handling. Each car is customizable with different colors and Atari-themed decals. Customize your lineup and get racing!

Campaign Mode: For those playing solo, challenge eight skilled AI drivers in NeoSprint's campaign mode. Compete in multiple Cup Series with increasingly difficult tracks. As you progress, unlock new decorations and car liveries.

Alternate Game Modes: Grand Prix mode allows you to build bespoke circuits from your own tracks, or tracks downloaded by the community. Additionally, Obstacle Courses and Time Trials provide hours of racing fun after completing the Campaign.

