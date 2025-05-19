Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Technology, Video Games | Tagged: Seenda

Seenda Releases Two New Thing Keyboard & Mouse Combos

Seenda has released two new designs for thin keyboard and mouse combonations, offering distinct looks and options to choose from

Article Summary Seenda launches two new thin keyboard and mouse combos for gamers and at-home workers seeking style and comfort.

The Sleek JP-064-3 Combo offers ultra-slim, rechargeable, multi-device connectivity for versatile productivity.

The Creative WGJP-073-3-SD comes in vibrant colors with quiet keys, ergonomic design, and extended battery life.

Both combos provide compatibility with Windows, macOS, iPadOS, and Android devices, boosting workspace efficiency.

Seenda has released two new keyboard and mouse designs for gamers and at-home workers to choose from, with a thinner design on both fronts. First off, they have the new Sleek JP-064-3 Combo, which you can see here, offering a standard version of both items with a sleek and clean look that's thinner and uses less material while being far more ergonomic. Meanwhile, they also released the Creative WGJP-073-3-SD, offering a more colorful and creative design with the same principals, but offering more creativity to the design. You can read about both below as they're available online and at select retail locations.

Seenda Sleek JP-064-3 Combo

The Seenda Sleek JP-064-3 Combo offers seamless multi-device connectivity, allowing users to connect up to three devices via USB-A, Bluetooth 1, and Bluetooth 2 with easy switching. The full-size keyboard and matching mouse are universally compatible with Windows XP/7/8/10/11, macOS 10.10+, iPadOS/iOS 13.0+, and Android 4.3+, supporting laptops, MacBooks, iPads, tablets, and desktop computers. Designed with a rechargeable USB-C battery, the combo provides up to 200 hours of use from a single 3-hour charge, and includes auto-sleep and on/off switches for long-lasting energy efficiency.

The JP-064-3 set features scissor-switch keys with enlarged keycaps for responsive, silent typing and an ergonomic 8° angle to reduce wrist strain. The silent mouse includes three adjustable DPI levels (1000/1600/2400), a slim, lightweight design, and smooth performance with reduced click noise. With an ultra-slim profile of just 0.12 inches for the keyboard and 0.9 inches for the mouse, the compact design is perfect for decluttering desks and boosting productivity. The set also includes a BPA-free silicone protective cover that guards against dust and spills while maintaining key visibility.

Seenda Creative WGJP-073-3-SD

Complementing this release is the Seenda Creative WGJP-073-3-SD Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo. A colourful, full-size option designed to blend personality with performance. Available in vibrant Pink/Purple, Mint Green/Lavender, White, and Black, the set includes a whisper-quiet keyboard with 15 hotkeys, a number pad, and a matching ergonomic mouse. Both devices connect via a 2-in-1 USB-A and Type-C receiver (neatly stored in the mouse) and are compatible with Windows and macOS systems.

Built for durability and comfort, the combo includes concave, tactile keycaps tested for up to 5 million keystrokes, as well as angle-adjustable keyboard feet and anti-slip rubber bars for added stability. The mouse features a curved, lightweight shape ideal for extended use. With low power consumption, an automatic sleep mode after 8 minutes of inactivity, and dedicated on/off switches, the set offers up to 90 days of standby time. The keyboard and mouse operate on one AAA and one AA battery respectively (not included).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!