Atari Announces Qomp 2 Coming In 2024 To Multiple Platforms

Atari has brought back another classic title and modernized it for a sequel as we'll be getting Qomp 2, sometime in 2024.

Atari has announced another sequel to a classic title this morning, as they will be releasing Qomp 2 in 2024 for PC, consoles, and mobile devices. Working with developer Graphite Lab, the company has taken the original concept and given it a modern feel, as they have taken Pong, flipped it on its head, and are making you navigate obstacle courses as the infamous dot that traveled across the screen. Can you solve the puzzles and escape? Enjoy the trailer below while we wait to hear about an official release date.

"Qomp 2 stays true to its indie roots while adding new types of puzzles and enemies and an innovative new game mechanic — a second button! In addition to the original button that shifts your direction 45 degrees, this additional button propels you forward with a dash. Armed with only these two simple moves, players will put their problem-solving skills to the test as they navigate environmental puzzles while avoiding traps in order to make it to the next level."

Cerebral Puzzling: The simple, two-button controls belie complex and compelling gameplay. Use your reflexes to think ahead and master 30 tricky levels. Hidden collectibles on the map push you to explore every inch of the creatively rich minimalist environment.

