Free Fire Has A New Bundle With "K.O. Fight Night"

Garena has released a new bundle pack into their highly downloaded mobile title Free Fire with "K.O. Fight Night". This addition is basically just here to throw in a bunch of boxing content into the game and doesn't really serve any major purpose toward you winning or losing the game. It's basically here just to make you and your avatar look cool to a degree. For what it's worth, some of it looks pretty cool and helps make your character stand out a little bit in the game. But the content won't be here forever. If you want to get in on the content before it goes away, all you need to do is download the free game via the Apple Store or Google Play.

Survivors can challenge their way through a special K.O. Night missions, collecting the title belts for their victory along the way.. Every enemy defeated takes them closer to glory and to exciting K.O. Night-themed rewards. Survivors will get the chance to deck their characters out in the stylish designs from the K.O. Night collection. These include the highly-anticipated K.O. Night – Shock bundle, K.O. Night Backpack, and K.O. Night Parachute. Free Fire is the ultimate survival shooter game available on mobile. Each 10-minute game places you on a remote island where you are pit against 49 other players, all seeking survival. Players freely choose their starting point with their parachute, and aim to stay in the safe zone for as long as possible. Drive vehicles to explore the vast map, hide in wild, or become invisible by proning under grass or rifts. Ambush, snipe, survive, there is only one goal: to survive and answer the call of duty.