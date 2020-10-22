When Will the Galarian Legendary Birds Come To Pokémon GO?

Today is all about Crown Tundra in the world of Pokémon GO. The new official expansion comes to Pokémon Sword & Shield today, debuting Galarian versions of the Generation One trio of Legendary Birds. While Galarian Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres enter the main series games, Pokémon GO celebrates with a few Galarian releases of their own as a mini tie-in event for the occasion. However, with Galarian variants of previously released species already showing up in Pokémon GO, how long will it be before the Galar variants of the Legendary Birds show up in Niantic's mobile hit?

There's no telling with Galarian Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres will arrive, but it's probably safe to say that it will happen ahead of the main Generation Eight release in Pokémon GO, which is still years off. A good bet is that more Galarian species will be released in GO to continue to tie into Sword & Shield news, as the Pokémon Company International loves that cross-promotion. After the Crown Tundra expansion is released today, the next possible cross-promotion could happen on November 6th, when the all-in-one bundles of the Pokémon Sword & Shield + expansion packs is released. It's more likely that more common wild spawns and possible 7KM Egg fodder such as Galarian Slowbro will be released before the Galarian Birds, which will probably be saved for a bigger event. Only time will tell.

When these new Legendaries are released in Pokémon GO, it's going to create major hype. Fans of the franchise seem to love the overlap between nostalgia fodder and new content, and these new Galarian Birds hit that spot nicely. They also may be useful in battle due to interesting typing. In Galar, Articuno loses the Ice aspect of its typing to become Psychic/Flying. Zapdos gets the spicy dual tying of Fighting/Flying which will provide some nice coverage and Moltres becomes Dark/Flying.