Atari Has Acquired The Surgeon Simulator Franchise

After making a special deal between Infogames and tinyBuild Games, Atari has officially acquired the Surgeon Simulator franchise.

In what sounds like a weird acquisition, this morning, Atari revealed they have officially taken over ownership of the Surgeon Simulator franchise. In a special agreement between tinyBuild Games, the first-person operation medical simulation title will now be produced by Infogrames, a publishing and distribution subsidiary of Atari. The move kinda comes out of the blue, as there really hasn't been a lot of talk to activity about the title in a few years, or even an indication that anything was in the works for another sequel. But it appears Atari wants to work with it and make something new happen. We have more information, along with a quote, from today's announcement for you below.

"More than ten years after the release of the original, Surgeon Simulator remains a popular and unique franchise," said Infogrames manager Geoffroy Châteauvieux. "This was a rare opportunity to acquire a game with a timeless appeal, and we are excited to have Surgeon Simulator within the Infogrames portfolio."

The humourous, over-the-top operation sim began with the release of Surgeon Simulator for PC and Mac in 2013. The original was updated with more implausible surgery and ported to mobile and PS4 in 2014. Surgeon Simulator VR: Meet The Medic brought the franchise to VR on PlayStation 4 and Windows in 2016. The franchise reached the Nintendo Switch in 2018 with Surgeon Simulator CPR. A totally new sequel with four-player online co-op, Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas, reached PC in 2020 and Xbox in 2021. Surgeon Simulator is the second casual multiplayer sim added to the portfolio by Infogrames, which acquired the game, trademarks, and underlying property of Totally Reliable Delivery Service in April 2024. Infogrames will seek to expand distribution, potentially develop new titles or content, and explore brand and merchandising collaborations as part of a long-term plan to preserve and expand the franchise.

