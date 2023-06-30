Posted in: Atari, Games, Video Games | Tagged: BIG Festival, Quantum: Recharged

Atari Releases Teaser Trailer For Quantum: Recharged

Atari finally decided to show off what Quantum: Recharged looks like, as the team revealed the first trailer during Brazil's BIG Festival.

During today's BIG festival in Brazil, we got a better look at Quantum: Recharged as Atari finally released the first trailer for the game. We only got about 30 seconds worth of footage, but it was enough to show how they've taken the original 2600 title and revamped it for a modern era. As well as thrown in co-op so you can take on challenges with a friend. All with fancy colors and what sounds like a cool techno soundtrack. The game didn't get a release date beyond "coming soon," but we now know it will be out on all three major consoles, Atari VCS, and for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Enjoy the trailer below!

"In Quantum: Recharged, players must defeat waves of enemies by encircling and entrapping groups of foes with their ship to create punishing dead zones that destroy them. With no onboard guns, lasers, or missiles to shoot enemies down, Quantum: Recharged challenges players to avoid taking damage and progress through increasingly difficult levels by mastering their ship's maneuverability. A fusion of frenetic gameplay and quick-thinking problem-solving, Quantum: Recharged is a visual cosmic wonder complemented by an energetic original soundtrack from award-winning composer Megan McDuffie, featuring soaring melodies and infectious beats."

What's Old is New: Use modernized movesets and powerups to avoid deadly laser attacks from Quarks and stalking Neutrons as you streak across the high-flying battlefield.

Use modernized movesets and powerups to avoid deadly laser attacks from Quarks and stalking Neutrons as you streak across the high-flying battlefield. Mode Madness: Two modes of gameplay — Challenge Mode and Arcade Mode — encourage you to either duke it out across 25 unique levels or just survive as long as you can against progressively dangerous waves of enemies.

Two modes of gameplay — Challenge Mode and Arcade Mode — encourage you to either duke it out across 25 unique levels or just survive as long as you can against progressively dangerous waves of enemies. Power-Ups: Even the odds with randomly spawning perks like unlimited dodges, enemy freezing abilities, and extra life nodes. One powerup might turn the tide of battle, but multiple will pack a serious punch!

Even the odds with randomly spawning perks like unlimited dodges, enemy freezing abilities, and extra life nodes. One powerup might turn the tide of battle, but multiple will pack a serious punch! Co-Op and Leaderboards: Cover more ground with a friend across all modes of play to strategically clear out enemies in tandem and compete in global leaderboards in both Arcade and Challenge modes.

