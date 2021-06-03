Atari VCS Finally Has An Official Retails Release Date

At long last, after two years of waiting since we first saw the console in person, we have a retail release date for the Atari VCS. The retail date will be June 15th, 2021, just two weeks away. According to the company, the Onyx Base systems start at $300, while Black Walnut and Onyx All-In system bundles include the Atari VCS Classic Joystick (available separately for $60) and Modern Controller ($60) will be going for $400. If you decide to order one through the console's website, you'll get a free digital copy of Atari's Missile Command: Recharged. Meanwhile, those who buy the All-In bundle from GameStop and BestBuy's websites will receive a free Atari Speakerhat while supplies last. Here's a snippet of the info they published today about the console.

Atari returns to the living room with the Atari VCS — a completely modern gaming and video computer system inspired by the iconic Atari 2600 Video Computer System. Blending the best of consoles and PCs to delight a whole new generation of gamers and creators, the console offers a fully-featured multimedia experience that's "Inspired by the past. Built for the future." Atari VCS customers can expect unmatched versatility for gaming, entertainment, and productivity. Partnered with PowerA, Atari also developed the all-new Wireless Classic Joystick, based on the original Atari 2600 controller, and the Atari Modern Controller for playing both yesterday's classics and today's latest and greatest games on the VCS. Both controllers feature rumble feedback, LED lighting, USB charging, and wireless Bluetooth compatibility with the Atari VCS and most PCs and mobile devices.

The Atari VCS offers something for every gamer, starting with over a dozen titles from popular independent game developers — including Boulder Dash Deluxe, Danger Scavenger, Guntech, Jetboard Joust, Sir Lovelot, Something Ate My Alien, Tailgunner, Atari's Missile Command: Recharged, and more — with new titles to launch on the Atari VCS store through the year. Every unit also comes with a free copy of the Atari VCS Vault, instantly unlocking access to 100 arcade and Atari 2600 classics, fully optimized for use with the Wireless Classic Joystick, with its rumble and LED light effects that give retro favorites new life. The console also ships with free access to Antstream Arcade, the popular game streaming platform, which offers on-demand access to the world's largest collection of licensed retro titles.