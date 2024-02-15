Posted in: Atari, Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Akka Arrh

Atari Will Release Akka Arrh For PS5 & PSVR2 This March

After being announced for both the PS5 and PSVR2 back in January, Atari has confirmed that Akka Arrh will be out next month.

The game offers an intense chain reaction shooter experience with strategic gameplay.

Features include a VR mode for immersive play and an option to tone down visual effects.

Players can jump into 50 levels of arcade-style action, starting fresh or from a checkpoint.

After having announced it back in January, Atari confirmed this week the official release date for Akka Arrh, which is arriving on both PS5 and PSVR2. The game has already been released for PC players to check out, but now we know ti will be moving to PlayStation on March 5, 2024. With it will come all of the features and gameplay PC players have already experienced, but only time will tell if the PS5's enhancements will give the game a better experience than what's already out there. We have more info on the game for you here.

Akka Arrh

In Akka Arrh, players control a command center poised to destroy oncoming enemies. Players start with bombs that trigger a chain of reactions on-screen. When enemies are defeated, players accumulate bullets that are used to keep the multiplier up. Ultimately, Akka Arrh is a unique shooter that challenges players to plan each carefully timed shot to maximize their high score!

Meant to Be: Enjoy Minter's unique brand of retro-inspired bliss the way the gaming gods intended — in virtual reality! Become fully engulfed in frenzied kaleidoscopic action and pure arcade bliss.

You'll be thrown directly into the action where combos, high scores, and survival are your only goals Unleash Neon Insanity: Create massive chains of enemy explosions and rack up ammo for precision shots to keep a combo and your rings (or life force) protected. Lose them all, and it's game over.

Create massive chains of enemy explosions and rack up ammo for precision shots to keep a combo and your rings (or life force) protected. Lose them all, and it's game over. A Ride Through Space and Time: Start from the beginning of the 50 unique levels, or pick up where you left off to power through to the end

Start from the beginning of the 50 unique levels, or pick up where you left off to power through to the end Accessibility-Friendly: Sensitive to flashing lights or just not a fan? Not to worry, as there is an option to disable the more intense visual effects so that the experience can be enjoyed by a wider audience.

