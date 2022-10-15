Atelier Ryza 3 Receives Four New Characters

Koei Tecmo announced this week that four new characters are coming to Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & The Secret Key. Throwing in a bit of variety to the game by giving you some new options to play with, the characters will each bring in some new mechanics and possibilities for Ryza to work with and ultimately build a much more fulfilling story. The game is still set to come out on February 24th, 2022, but for the time being, we have more info on the characters below and a trailer highlighting them and how they'll work out with the team.

"While uncovering the mysteries surrounding the islands, Ryza and friends will be able to explore with a greater sense of adventure than in past Atelier games — discovering landmarks, hidden areas, wildlife, and even randomly occurring quests. The story progresses through encounters and discoveries in the field and even underwater as Ryza will be able to climb cliffs, zip line across the shore, and summon a water beast to climb waterfalls! As you continue to explore the vast regions, your various discoveries will begin to tie in with the main story. Some wild animals can lead you to treasure chests or give you materials, landmarks enable fast travel, and you never know what you'll uncover when you find hidden areas in the field!"

"Throughout their journey across the strange islands, Ryza and friends will meet a variety of charismatic misfits to help aid in their adventures. The first new character they meet will be Federica Lamberti, a strong-minded and persistent woman who wears a pendant that looks similar to a giant gate Ryza encountered when the mysterious islands first appeared. Federica is from the crafting city of Sardonica, where she is the deputy union head of the craftsman union. Currently, the glasswork faction and Fairystones faction are at odds with each other, and Federica is caught in the middle as deputy union head, attempting to mediate the feud. To reconcile the opposing factions, she decides to travel around the regions with Ryza and her friends."

"As the quest continues into the remote village of Faurre, Ryza meets a boy named Dian Farrell, who is part of a militia group known as "Gleaner." A "Gleaner" is a term for warriors who collect "Seeds of Light", the power source for the tools used in the village. "Seeds of Light" are scattered throughout the ruins, and collecting them means digging up legacies of the past. Dian is disgusted with "Gleaner" and their ways of digging up the ruins of other people's past, so the boy-turned-hunter sets off for a new life by joining Ryza on her journey. Also joining the adventure will be Ryza's childhood friend Bos. The heir to the Brunnen family, Bos has grown into a dignified figure. Until now, he hasn't had the chance to go on adventures with everyone, but it seems he has been covertly training "for the day we can go on an adventure together." He used to have a strained relationship with Ryza and others due to a slight misunderstanding, but now they have reconciled, even if his badmouthing towards Ryza and the others persist. It was his secret wish to go on an adventure with his childhood friends, and there has never been a more important mission for him to take part!"