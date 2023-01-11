Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Super Saiyan Blue Vegito Dragon Ball Super Card Game's upcoming expansion Power Absorbed features Super Saiyan Blue Vegito on the Prison Planet.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. First, let's take a look at some Zenkai Cards from the Prison Planet Saga-inspired Black-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

The cool part about the Prison Planet Saga is that it turns the idea of there being a canonical Dragon Ball storyline and non-canonical storylines into, instead, a multiverse. That means this Super Dragon Ball Heroes storyline contains not just the Xeno version of the characters but also the canonical Super characters, hence the appearance of Super Saiyan Blue Vegito. Vegito emerges as a result of Shin giving Future Mai the Potara earrings. Mai gives Goku and Vegeta the earrings, allowing them to fuse together to take on Cumber.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more, as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.