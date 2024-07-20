Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Temporal Forces

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Temporal Forces In July 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ancient/Future-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Temporal Forces in July 2024.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces, which came out in March 2024, are doing now in July 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare 208/162: $81.79 Iron Crown ex Special Illustration Rare 206/162: $60.82 Walking Wake ex Special Illustration Rare 205/162: $47.48 Gouging Fire ex Special Illustration Rare 204/162: $41.56 Iron Leaves ex Special Illustration Rare 203/162: $41.22 Morty's Conviction Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 211/162: $46.84 Prime Catcher ACE SPEC 157/162: $31.05 Bianca's Devotion Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 209/162: $28.62 Eri Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 210/162: $26.76 Gastly Illustration Rare 206/162: $26.62 Raging Bolt ex Gold Hyper Rare 218/162: $20.67 Iron Boulder ex Special Illustration Rare 207/162: $20.39 Salvatore Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 210/162: $15.54 Iron Crown ex Gold Hyper Rare 216/162: $14.01 Walking Wake ex Gold Hyper Rare 215/162: $13.54

The main chase card of this set, Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare, remains in the $80s. It dropped just a few dollars this month. Morty's Conviction Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter lost quite a bit of value, though. This card was trending a bit because it features Gengar, but it seems like that may not be enough to sustain a Morty-focused Trainer card. I would still advise watching this one, though.

