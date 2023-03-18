Atlas Fallen Receives New Gameplay Trailer & Opens Pre-Orders

Focus Enterainment has officiallyopened up pre-orders for Atlas Fallen, as we get a better look at the game in the latest trailer.

Published
by
|
Comments

Focus Entertainment and developer Deck13 have released a new trailer for Atlas Fallen this week that provides a better look at the gameplay. The game has been teased a bit with a bunch of pre-made videos showing off the characters and the setting, but now we finally get a glimpse of what it will be like to explore the desert and wasteland landscapes, fighting creatures with your extraordinary powers and weapons, as you fight off a corrupt god who has made this place miserable. Enjoy the trailer below as the game is still set to be released on May 16th for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Promo art for Atlas Fallen, courtesy of Focus Entertainment.
Promo art for Atlas Fallen, courtesy of Focus Entertainment.

"Rise from the dust and liberate mankind from the oppression of corrupted gods. Glide the sands of a timeless land filled with ancient dangers, mysteries, and fragments of the past. Hunt legendary monsters using powerful, shape-shifting weapons and devastating sand-powered abilities in spectacular, super-powered combat. Target and gather the essence of your enemies to shape your own custom playstyle, forging a new era for humanity in a fully cooperative or solo story campaign. Rise from the dust. Unleash the storm. On your own or with a friend, take on a heroic journey through a variety of breathtaking environments, swiftly gliding through the desert landscapes of a vast sand-covered world. Explore ancient ruins and unearth the mysteries and secrets of a fallen society. Fight a corrupt god and extraordinary beasts thanks to the divine power of your shape-shifting weapon. Unlock powerful skills and abilities to build a unique moveset and rise as the champion who will liberate the people of Atlas."

  • Master the sands to explore a unique fantasy world teeming with secrets, locales, and dangers.
  • Hunt legendary creatures alone or with a friend in heroic, super-powered combat.
  • Unleash your power to create deadly shape-shifting weapons.
  • Rise as the ultimate champion with unique custom skills and abilities.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Gavin SheehanAbout Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Hive, for random pictures and musings.
twitterfacebookinstagram
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.