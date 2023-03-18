Atlas Fallen Receives New Gameplay Trailer & Opens Pre-Orders Focus Enterainment has officiallyopened up pre-orders for Atlas Fallen, as we get a better look at the game in the latest trailer.

Focus Entertainment and developer Deck13 have released a new trailer for Atlas Fallen this week that provides a better look at the gameplay. The game has been teased a bit with a bunch of pre-made videos showing off the characters and the setting, but now we finally get a glimpse of what it will be like to explore the desert and wasteland landscapes, fighting creatures with your extraordinary powers and weapons, as you fight off a corrupt god who has made this place miserable. Enjoy the trailer below as the game is still set to be released on May 16th for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

"Rise from the dust and liberate mankind from the oppression of corrupted gods. Glide the sands of a timeless land filled with ancient dangers, mysteries, and fragments of the past. Hunt legendary monsters using powerful, shape-shifting weapons and devastating sand-powered abilities in spectacular, super-powered combat. Target and gather the essence of your enemies to shape your own custom playstyle, forging a new era for humanity in a fully cooperative or solo story campaign. Rise from the dust. Unleash the storm. On your own or with a friend, take on a heroic journey through a variety of breathtaking environments, swiftly gliding through the desert landscapes of a vast sand-covered world. Explore ancient ruins and unearth the mysteries and secrets of a fallen society. Fight a corrupt god and extraordinary beasts thanks to the divine power of your shape-shifting weapon. Unlock powerful skills and abilities to build a unique moveset and rise as the champion who will liberate the people of Atlas."

Master the sands to explore a unique fantasy world teeming with secrets, locales, and dangers.

Hunt legendary creatures alone or with a friend in heroic, super-powered combat.

Unleash your power to create deadly shape-shifting weapons.

Rise as the ultimate champion with unique custom skills and abilities.