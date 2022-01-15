Atlas Launches Great Temple Monument Update For 2022

Grapeshot Games has released a brand new update for Atlas, the first of 2022, which includes a new area to explore in the Great Temple Monument. The crux to a lot of this update is essentially fixing everything that was broken or needed adjusting in the game that people had been complaining about for a while. Most of which has been taken care of as they've made repairs and improvements with this update. However, they wanted to throw in more than just a patch, so you're getting the Great Temple with six different stages of completion, as well as a new boat in the Tramp Freighter. This update should carry players for a while as it gives them a lot of things to do and also makes it so a lot of their issues with the game will be easier to revisit and play more. You can check out a video with the update below and read the finer patch notes here.

The Great Temple Monument has been fully released. Players have visited the structure on the wonder islands in H9, I9, J9, K9 in Africa, and it is now claimable/buildable. To build the Great Temple players will need to build the Monuments Studies Modular room at the Damned Smithy and place it into a Cursed Temple. At the Monuments Studies Modular room players can craft the Great Temple Exterior. Once the exterior has been crafted, bring it to the foundation locations on one of the four wonder islands. These are lawless claim, so be careful, your temple can be stolen. Once placed, the Great Temple have 6 stages of progression, which are viewable at the Progression Table located in the entryway of the Temple. To progress from stage to stage you will need a large amount of resources and at least one week of real life time.

