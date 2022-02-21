Atlus Announces Soul Hackers 2 To Be Released In August

Atlus dropped a surprise game announcement today as they revealed Soul Hackers 2, and on top of that, announced it was coming in August. The story for the game wasn't immediately revealed, but it does look like it may carry on a piece of the original in some capacity just by the visuals. But the news about it was pretty vague this morning as the company only put out a few bits of info and the trailer. The really odd part about the release is that while we will be getting it on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles, for some reason is it not be released on Nintendo Switch. Or, if it is, not immediately. This is a bit of a head-scratcher because even though the original came out back in the late '90s, the game received a ton of attention and a revival of the fandom when it was released on the Nintendo 3DS back in 2012/2013. One could make the argument that without that re-release, there would be no sequel to talk about right now. So it'll be interesting to hear why Nintendo was left out of the loop on this one. In any case, the game will be released everywhere else on August 26th, 2022. Enjoy the short trailer and info below as we wait to learn more about the game.

In a war between devil summoners, it is up to Ringo and her team to decrypt destiny and save the world from apocalypse. Soul Hackers 2 inherits the essence of Devil Summoner: Soul Hacker, while evolving the game concept with a more defined art style, addictive RPG gameplay and Atlus' next-level storytelling. Set in the Shin Megami Tensei universe, Soul Hackers 2 follows a brand new story about two Agents of Aion, Ringo and Figure, and their fight to stop the destruction of the world. Produced and directed by Eiji Ishida and Mitsuru Hirata, other featured staff includes music composed by MONACA, character designs by Shirow Miwa and Production Manager Shinjiro Takata.