Atomfall Releases New Features Trailer Ahead Of Launch

Check out the latest trailer for the game Atomfall, as we get a better look at the game ahead of its release happening in late March

Survive post-nuclear Northern England while seeking the truth about Windscale's disaster.

Experience a mix of science fiction, folk horror, and Cold War themes in this eerie adventure.

Engage in combat, craft items, and navigate complex NPC interactions with RPG elements.

Rebellion Developments released a new trailer this week for the game Atomfall, showing off more of the features of the game this time around. The trailer basically shows off many of the different aspects of the game, as you attempt to rebuild life after coming out of an abandoned bunker in Northern England, five years after nuclear fallout. Enjoy the trailer as the game arrives on March 27, 2025.

Atomfall

Set in the aftermath of a nuclear disaster, Atomfall tasks players with solving the mystery of what happened at the Windscale nuclear power station. To solve this, you will need to navigate military encampments, delve through abandoned bunkers below ground, and risk your life in Pagan ruins. Central to the dark mystery is the host of eccentric characters and cryptic organizations that inhabit the quarantine zone. These individuals have been cut off from the outside world for years and left to their own devices, so are anything but normal. But be careful, they aren't all friendly, and you will need to get to grips with an array of ranged and melee weapons if you are to survive.

A single-player survival-action game, drawing from science fiction, folk horror, and Cold War influences to create a world that is eerily familiar yet completely alien.

Explore a dark and foreboding world with varying environments and locations.

Uncover leads through investigation, exploration, conversation, and combat as you attempt to solve a mystery inspired by classic British science fiction such as The Day of the Triffids, early Doctor Who, and The Quatermass Experiment.

Desperate high-stakes combat blends expert marksmanship with vicious hand-to-hand combat.

Craft items and weapons that may save your life, ransack ruined houses for supplies, and even unearth hidden treasures using your trusty metal detector.

Define your character through interactions with NPCs, light RPG elements, and skill trees.

