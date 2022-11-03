Atomic Heart Set To Be Released In February 2023

Focus Entertainment has revealed an official release date for Atomic Heart, as the game will be coming next February. We haven't really heard much about the game since it was announced as the devs over at Mundfish have been keeping things quiet for the most part. But now we finally know the game's release date is set (for now) on February 21st, 2023. Enjoy the latest trailer down at the bottom that comes with this news as it will be released for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles.

"Welcome to a utopian world of wonders and perfection, in which humans live in harmony with their loyal and fervent robots. Well, that's how it used to be. With the launch of the latest robot-control system mere days away, only a tragic accident or a global conspiracy could disrupt it… The unstoppable course of technology along with secret experiments have brought rise to mutant creatures, terrifying machines and superpowered robots—all suddenly rebelling against their creators. Only you can stop them and find out what lies behind the idealized world. Using the combat abilities granted by your experimental power glove, your arsenal of blades and cutting-edge weaponry, fight for your life in explosive and frenetic encounters. Adapt your fighting style to each unique opponent. Combine your skills and resources, use the environment and upgrade your equipment to overcome challenges and fight for good."

"Players can pre-order Atomic Heart today to get access to exclusive weapon skins with the "Labour & Science Weapon Skin Pack." Three editions of the title are available for pre-order: the Standard Edition, consisting of the base game; the Gold Edition, which includes the base game plus the Atomic Pass; and the Premium Edition, including all content contained in the Gold Edition, plus an exclusive digital artbook and extra cosmetics. The Atomic Pass takes the Atomic Heart experience further with four DLCs, opening up access to new areas and labs, as well as new weapons, enemies, bosses and more!"