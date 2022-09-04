Attack Forme Deoxys Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Sept. 2022

Pokémon GO has kicked off the new Season of Light with a Deoxys-themed raid rotation. Not only is the Normal Forme of Deoxys available but so are the Defense Forme, Speed Forme, and Attack Forme, all of which have different traits when encountered in raids. You can tune into Bleeding Cool this weekend for Raid Guides dedicated to all four Formes. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Attack Forme Deoxys, perfect your catching strategy, and understand the 100% IVs and Shiny rate.

Top Attack Forme Deoxys Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Attack Forme Deoxys counters as such:

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Mega Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Shadow Honchkrow: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mega Gyarados: Bite, Crunch

Mega Scizor: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Attack Forme Deoxys with efficiency.

Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

Zarude: Bite, Dark Pulse

Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Dark Pulse

Krookodile: Snarl, Crunch

Vikavolt: Bug Bit, X-Scissor

Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Pheromosa: Bug Bite, Bug Buzz

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Honchkrow: Snarl, Dark Pulse

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Attack Forme Deoxys is a rare Tier Five that can be soloed by Pokémon GO players due to its low Defense stats. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mythical Pokémon in Tier Five raids is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Attack Forme Deoxys will have a CP of 1474 in normal weather conditions and 1842 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!