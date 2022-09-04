Attack Forme Deoxys Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Sept. 2022
Pokémon GO has kicked off the new Season of Light with a Deoxys-themed raid rotation. Not only is the Normal Forme of Deoxys available but so are the Defense Forme, Speed Forme, and Attack Forme, all of which have different traits when encountered in raids. You can tune into Bleeding Cool this weekend for Raid Guides dedicated to all four Formes. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Attack Forme Deoxys, perfect your catching strategy, and understand the 100% IVs and Shiny rate.
Top Attack Forme Deoxys Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Attack Forme Deoxys counters as such:
- Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch
- Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing
- Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play
- Mega Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play
- Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Shadow Honchkrow: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Mega Gyarados: Bite, Crunch
- Mega Scizor: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Attack Forme Deoxys with efficiency.
- Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch
- Zarude: Bite, Dark Pulse
- Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Dark Pulse
- Krookodile: Snarl, Crunch
- Vikavolt: Bug Bit, X-Scissor
- Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play
- Pheromosa: Bug Bite, Bug Buzz
- Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball
- Honchkrow: Snarl, Dark Pulse
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Attack Forme Deoxys is a rare Tier Five that can be soloed by Pokémon GO players due to its low Defense stats. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
The Shiny rate for Mythical Pokémon in Tier Five raids is approximately one in 20.
When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Attack Forme Deoxys will have a CP of 1474 in normal weather conditions and 1842 in boosted conditions.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!