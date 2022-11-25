Aurora's Journey To Be Released On PC & PlayStation

Indie developer and publisher known as The Not So Great Team will be releasing Aurora's Journey next year for both PC and PlayStation. The game has been teased for nearly two years now as they have created a cozy adventure game as you will take on the role of a young astronomer who will embark on a journey to find your father, who vanished four years earlier. The team revealed this week that the game will be coming out sometime in early 2023, but they don't have a confirmed release date set at the moment. Here's more info on the game while we wait for a proper release date.

What if an ancient comet that crashed into Earth was actually an alien ship torn into pieces? That's what actually happened in 1908 (at least in Aurora's Journey's universe), and that event let to the discovery of the robotos: peaceful, robotic, and clunky beings. One of them, Lackey, is one Aurora's oldest companions and will soon join her in a quest to find her missing father when she receives his journey via mail. William was one of the scientists behind the discovery of that comet that turned out to be an ancient ship and disappeared four years ago after embarking on an expedition to closely research the remains of the alien ship. Why is his diary appearing now? Is he alive? Who has sent it, if not Aurora's father?

That's the starting point of Aurora's Journey. But she won't be alone: she will get help from Professor Rachmaninoff, a mad scientist that has taken care of her since her father went missing. Rachmaninoff will give her the Copernicus, an oversized and upgradable gun that will be very helpful against the hordes of rogue robotos that have appeared recently and that feel a strange attraction for attacking Aurora. Thanks to the Copernicus, Aurora will be able to throw Lackey to any enemy she faces. Lackey is immune, but he has a dignity bar that can't reach the bottom. If it does, Lackey won't allow Aurora to keep throwing him. He might be a robot, but he's also got feelings! And to be able to travel around the world, Aurora will have to earn a living thanks to mini-games such as working as a courier or writing novels.