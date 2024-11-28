Posted in: Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: avatar, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Releases Second Story Pack

Ubisoft has a new pack of content and updates available for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, as the second story pack has been released

Ubisoft has released a new update for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, as players can snag the second story pack called Secrets of the Spires. This is a bit of a two-in-one pack as you're getting a brand new story while the game also gets some updates for current-gen consoles and more. First, as the name suggests, you're getting a new branch off the main story where you kinda get to find out what's going on in the greater scheme of things as they expand the map and have you fighting more aerial battles. Meanwhile, those who love high resolutions will be happy to know the game is now in 60 FPS in Quality Mode. We have the details below as you can download the new content today.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Secrets of the Spires

Secrets of the Spires brings an all-new story campaign featuring an expanded Western Frontier map, a new Na'vi clan, and new characters. Players will explore the dizzying spires of a new mountainous region, the Spires of the Clouded Forest, where banshee flight is necessary to navigate the vast network of canyons and caves, and a new aerial predator, the Chiroptera, lies in wait. Upon traveling to the spires, players will meet Na'vi characters fighting against a more forceful RDA threat laying waste to this region. To aid their Na'vi allies against the RDA, players will gain access to new banshee skills, including flight maneuvers and a mounted crossbow to take down advanced RDA aerial units. Unexpected challenges and epic aerial battles await!

Quality Mode at 60 FPS

Increased Internal Resolution – The increased hardware performance allows the game to reach both higher FPS and higher rendering resolution, resulting in increased resolution in certain scenarios.

– The increased hardware performance allows the game to reach both higher FPS and higher rendering resolution, resulting in increased resolution in certain scenarios. PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) – Integration of the new machine learning-based temporal upscaler PSSR, which uses the new ML-hardware of the PS5 Pro, bringing better quality and performance.

