Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online Raises Over $2.75 Million

Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 revealed that they managed to raise over $2.75 Million during their 8-day online charity stream. In case you happen to be unfamiliar with this event, from January 3rd-10th, hundreds of gamers got together to play several old-school titles as quickly as they could in bizarre speedrunning fashion with the goal of raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Normally the event is held in person in Florida, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was taken completely online as people were broadcasting live from their homes or other setups to show off their skills in the hopes that you would donate. When all was said and done, the organizers revealed at the end of last night that they had raised $2,758,847 for the effort, another impressive amount that adds to their now over $31m they have raised since starting the event in 2010.

At the end of all of it, as expected, organizers revealed that they would indeed be coming back in six months for Summer Games Done Quick 2021.

That wraps up what has been a phenomenal #AGDQ2021! Your support this entire week has been nothing short of spectacular, and we can't thank you all enough!#SGDQ2021 awaits us, and details will come. We'll have regular Hotfix content on our Twitch until then, so stick around! pic.twitter.com/MYKHO30nMP — Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) January 10, 2021

We're going to take a wild guess and assume that event will too be online only, as we're guessing there's no way to predict how the vaccinations will take place in America and whether or not it will put a stop to the spread of the disease, so there's no way for these guys and gals to plan anything concrete for a physical in-person event in Minnesota. They will be doing the occasional Hotfix content on Twitch leading up to it here and there, as we're guessing there will be some events in the Spring and Early Summer to look at. In the meantime, you can go back and view all eight days of the event on their Twitch channel, and full videos of select games on their YouTube.