Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 Raises $2.5M

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 ended over the weekend, raising $2.5m for the Prevent Cancer Foundation over the course of a week

Highlights included unique runs like Elden Ring with a sax and a blindfolded piano-speedrun mashup.

Fan-favorite "Awful Block" featured wild challenges, like Golf With Your Grandmother and Superman 64.

GDQ has raised over $54M for charity since 2010, with more events scheduled throughout 2025.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 took place last week, and at the end of the event on Saturday, the organization revealed they had raised over $2.5m for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. As is the case with previous events, several gamers came to Pittsburgh to livestream them playing games as quickly as possible or playing weird games for the first time in this stream's history, all to raise funds. We have more details about what took place below, and for those who missed the event, every run is archived on the official GDQ YouTube channel.

AGDQ 2025 Wrap-Up

Speedrunners attended from around the world, racing through a bevy of games new and old, often with zany incentives and challenges to drive donations. Some of the most head-turning speedruns included a full-blown live concert during Crazy Taxi; Dr. Doot playing Elden Ring with a saxophone as a controller; an opera performance by trained singer Xem after completing his Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando run; and FunkopotamusWes's playthrough of New Super Mario Bros. Wii using his head and feet via motion controls while playing piano. Nearing the end of the run, he amazed the roaring crowd with his ultimate multi-tasking skills by doing all of the above, but now blindfolded.

There were countless side-splitting goofy moments even during the late hours of the night. The "Awful Block," which included speedrunners rushing through terrible games, was particularly popular, as BradHarmar played through the notorious Superman 64 and KingJO444 played the ever-strange Golf With Your Grandmother. The week-long marathon concluded in the early hours of Sunday morning with a strong run of Super Metroid.

Games Done Quick

Since 2010, Games Done Quick has raised more than $54 million for charities worldwide, including Doctors Without Borders, Prevent Cancer Foundation, Malala Fund, Organization for Autism Research, and more. GDQ's next events are already on the horizon: Held online through February 6-9, Back to Black is the first all-Black speedrunning charity event, hosted by GDQ's Black speedrunning community Black in a Flash and benefiting racial justice nonprofit Race Forward. Shortly after is Frost Fatales, held online from March 9-16, an all-women and femmes speedrunning showcase benefitting the National Women's Law Center. And finally, from July 6-12, Summer Games Done Quick returns to Minneapolis, Minnesota to raise funds for Doctors Without Borders.

