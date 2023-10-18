Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Babylon X, Mighty Boy Studio

Babylon X Provides First Look At The Game In Latest Video

Check out the first video for the game Babylon X, as we got to see what the game has in store for the first time while in development.

Indie game developer Mighty Boy Studio released a new video this week for their upcoming game Babylon X, giving us a first look at the title. The game is an action fantasy RPG title that has been set in an alternative history of the Ancient World. You're in the process of seeing the Tower of Babel being built as humanity faces an impending apocalypse, they have mixed Western and Eastern narrative and directing styles to tell a story much in the way you'd experience a blockbuster film through the lens of a JRPG. Enjoy the trailer below as we wait to see when it will be released.

"Babylon X is a fantasy action RPG that takes place in an alternative history of the Ancient World where energy, gravity, and its connections with ancient magic were discovered and led to technological advancements in Babylon and Egypt. Players follow Samson, a former prophet who is now a runaway slave and avenger, and Leykah, a young moon cult priestess, as they band together to face the impending apocalypse of their dying world and search for the answers that just might save it. Beyond the epic setting, developers will focus on delivering a simple human story that with an emotional and personal tone for players – during the journey protagonists will get to know themselves, find a new purpose in life, and maybe even fall in love."

Customizable Adventurers – As players adventure with both Samson and Leykah, a wide range of gadgets, weapons, abilities, and magic will be available for players to choose their style of play that best suits them as they traverse the dangers that await in the Ancient World.

All-new fantasy setting to explore – The Alternative Ancient World combines the popular images of Babylon and Egypt mixed with techno-fantasy. Players revisit a fresh approach to the legend of the Tower of Babel with a unique non-canonically fantasy telling of the mythical tower.

Robust combat and magic systems – Players will experience a robust action combat and spellcast system which prioritizes (and rewards) controlling the battlefield, find enemy vulnerabilities, combine weapons and abilities, and use the environment to dominate. Players will also be introduced to the GraviOrb, a universal tool allowing the use of gravity force for both exploration and encounters.

Role playing with meaningful choices and impacts: Babylon X is a dynamic world where events are triggered not only by scripts alone, but also by the grey morality and choices that players will be asked to make. With an original narrative system with interactive cutscenes, its world does not fit into the black and white morality, forcing players to make difficult choices along the way that will have real impacts on the world around them.

