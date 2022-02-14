Babylon's Fall Will Releases A Free Demo Later This Month

Square Enix released new info about the upcoming release of Babylon's Fall as PlayStation owners will get a chance to try out a free demo ahead of time. Starting on February 25th, PS4 and PS5 players will be able to download the demo from the PlayStation Store, giving you single-player and co-op options. What's more, all your progress will go to the main game if you eventually purchase it. We got more info on it below as the full game will be released on March 3rd, 2022.

The demo gives PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 players access to the opening section of the game where both single player and four player cross-play co-op can be experienced for free. All progress and achievements will be carried over to the full version of the game on PlayStation platforms following the official launch on March 3rd. Those who pre-order Babylon's Fall Digital Deluxe Edition will receive early access to the full game on February 28th. Square Enix also announced that all players of Babylon's Fall will get the Premium Battle Pass for free during Season 1. Developed in partnership with renowned action specialists, PlatinumGames Inc., the demo provides multiple hours of story content and limitless multi-player to give players a significant head-start for strengthening their Sentinel. The early stages of the game will introduce players to the immense power a Sentinel wields on the battlefield, but also the burden and unwanted responsibility they carry for saving the city that surrounds the Tower. It quickly becomes apparent that only through a Sentinel's efforts and sacrifices will the secrets and treasures of the Tower be unveiled.

In Babylon's Fall players become a group of warriors known as the sentinels, bonded with special equipment called Gideon Coffins, and throw themselves into an odyssey to overcome the titanic Tower of Babylon, within which sleeps a great legacy. In addition to weapons wielded in both hands, characters can use the power of their Gideon Coffin to equip two more, allowing for combinations of up to four weapons at once. The capabilities of different equipment will also bring endless variation to the strategy that can be employed. The game's visuals are achieved using a newly developed "brushwork style" to create a unique fantasy setting with a medieval oil painting aesthetic.