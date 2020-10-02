Riot Games Reveals New Look & EP Cover For K/DA

Riot Games revealed a whole new look this morning for the League of Legends pop band K/DA, along with their new EP cover. The virtual K-Pop girl group based on characters within the game took a lot of the gaming, dance, and cosplay worlds by storm back in 2018. To the point where we're fairly confident anyone reading this either knows someone who made their own dance group or is currently in one because of it. The group released their single "Pop/Stars" out that year and it became a Billboard hit track and a must-see YouTube video. But since then the popularity slowly died down and people were wondering what the next move would be. In August this year, they released a brand new single called "The Baddest" along with the news that the group would be getting an EP release this year as part of a comeback. We've been waiting for that to drop, and it finally happened this morning.

The artwork above is the cover for their upcoming EP titled All Out, featuring the group's all-new style and appearance. The album is set to be released on November 6th, 2020, but no word yet if there will be another track released from the EP or if there are any plans to do another music video. We're pretty sure something will be one the way after the success of the last two tracks. Even if the EP is just three songs, the minimum amount for a release to be classified as an EP, we could see Riot getting as much out of this as possible until there's nothing left to do with it. Hopefully we'll get a tracklist in the next week or two so we can figure out what they might be planning.