The First Descendant Releases New Update Featuring Ultimate Luna

The First Descendant has released a new major update this morning, adding Ultimate Luna to the game, along with new events and features

Article Summary The First Descendant update introduces Ultimate Luna, the Lounge, and powerful new Trigger Modules.

New Fellow Snowy Sled Dog debuts, while Lepic receives impactful ability reworks and enhancements.

Special in-game events, including "Sing Along with Luna," offer major rewards and leveling boosts.

Players can earn collectibles, unlock skins, and experience improved quality-of-life features.

It's only been four weeks since The First Descendant—Breakthrough launched, and Nexon already has another major update for the game, adding Ultimate Luna to the mix. Along with the new character addition, you'll also see the addition of the Lounge, new Trigger Modules, and more involving evolutions on the game's features. You'll also see some new in-game events spring up over the next month or so, the Snowy Sled Dog makes an appearance, and the team is offering up a complete rework of Descendant Lepic. We have more detailks below from the developers as the content is now live.

The First Descendant — Ultimate Luna

Players can also look forward to the introduction of the 'Lounge,' a dedicated space in Albion where players can relax and showcase their Descendants. Within the lounge, players can display a variety of collectibles, including Descendants, Fellows, and Hoverbikes, to create their own exhibitions. Descendants can be placed in the Lounge in order to talk to the player or be viewed performing actions such as sitting on a sofa to play an instrument or draw. Players can use this time to design their own personal space ahead of plans to allow them to visit other players' Lounges as part of a future update. Additionally, exciting new Trigger Modules with powerful effects can be found within Axion Plains for players to experiment with:

'Storm Bullet' creates a fixed orb-shaped area at the point where a piercing projectile skill hits, dealing continuous damage to enemies.

'Tactical Acceleration' temporarily enhances the shooting and movement abilities of the player and nearby party members when using a supply skill.

'Blazing Zone' creates a fixed orb-shaped area when using a towing skill, inflicting continuous damage at the skill activation point. These new Trigger Modules can be farmed in Axion.

Alongside the new Trigger Modules, the update also introduces a new Fellow, "Snowy Sled Dog," who possesses a unique ability that restores Descendants' MP to provide strong support for skill-focused damage dealers. The Descendant Lepic has been reworked to enhance his abilities. Improved mobility allows him to regroup with allies more quickly and provide long-range support even during distant engagements. Grenade synergy has been added, making burn effects more effective as grenades deal extra damage to burning enemies. His second skill, 'Overclock,' now grants a burst of rapid fire rate, enabling high DPS.

Also, Blair, Freyna and Bunny will receive balance adjustments. Furthermore, the update includes a number of quality of life (QoL) improvements, such as allowing players to view the Descendant builds of other players on the leaderboards. Additionally, party search functionality will be enhanced, making it easier for players to form parties based on recommendations.

In celebration of the new update, a variety of in-game events will be available for players to enjoy. The first event, "Sing Along with Luna," will assist players in leveling up the new Descendant, Ultimate Luna. By completing various missions such as acquiring Ultimate Luna and assigning module socket types, players can earn valuable rewards including the Photon Imprinter, Crystallization Catalyst and the "(Back Attachment) Full Moon Guitarist." Following that, players can also participate in the "Collectible Merchants COLLEC-T and EDI-T have arrived!" event, featuring two new collectible merchants in Albion who sell collectibles for display in the Lounge. By completing missions, such as 400% Infiltration Operations, Wall Crasher interceptions, players can earn collectible coins, which can be used to purchase these unique collectibles.

Moreover, players can also participate in "Luna's Music Journal," a daily check-in event. By logging in each day, players can obtain rewards, such as Crystallization Catalyst, Precise Ion Accelerator and the exclusive (Chest Attachment) 'Luna' MC Nametag. Lastly, the update brings a variety of new skins for players to customize their characters. These include the Ultimate Luna full-body skin and back attachment, as well as the Serena premium skin "Ancient Angel".

