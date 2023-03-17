Slime 3K Announced For Released Sometime In Late 2023 TinyBuild Games shows off a litt of their latest venture with Konfa Games as Slime 3K will be coming out later this year.

Konfa Games and tinyBuild Games revealed their next game, Slime 3K: Rise Against Despot, will arrive for PC and console in late 2023. The game is basically a rogue-lite battler in which you will be playing the role of a sentient slime monster, as you see below, who is now hellbent on the destruction of everything and everyone in its path. We didn't get a trailer or anything really in-depth beyond the announcement, but we do know it's coming to PC via Steam and all three major consoles. Enjoy the description below!

"In an attempt to mass produce artificial pink humans, evil artificial intelligence d'Spot's gooey formula accidentally mutates, becoming self-aware. Bubble, bubble toil and trouble, the now-intelligent slime jelly sets off on an indiscriminate warpath. Its grotesque form and insatiable appetite make the oozing entity a force to be reckoned with. Navigate through a familiar post-apocalyptic labyrinth as a gelatinous death machine, encountering a variety of challenges and obstacles. The tables have turned: battle previously led bare-bottom soldiers with spliced DNA and unique abilities as well as d'Spot's original cast of cyborgs, demons, and other unholy abominations. Make calculated decisions, stacking the right abilities and equipment to craft the perfect synergistic build."

"Collect many interactive objects along the way, including sewer grates for quick movement, anomaly traps to prep humans for consumption, and Tesla amplifiers granting electric abilities. Constantly unlock new content between sessions and experiment with different playstyles to find alternative paths to victory. Sludge through a visually striking, distinctive world blending a retro pixel aesthetic with futuristic elements. Wrench havoc in a sleek, polished setting featuring clean lines and a muted color palette emphasizing the bleakness of the world under dSpot's rule. Grimace at the slimy sound effects while bopping the slime's head(??) to an electronic soundtrack that adds to the game's futuristic tone. Gear up and get ready to take on d'Spot and his minions in this epic battle."