Bail Force: Cyberpunk Bounty Hunters Confirmed For Mid-January Launch

The new high-octane action roguelite game Bail Force: Cyberpunk Bounty Hunters has confirmed its launchg on PC platforms next month

Article Summary Bail Force: Cyberpunk Bounty Hunters launches on PC in mid-January, bringing neon-soaked roguelite action.

Play as elite bounty hunters Angel or Lea, each with unique motivations and playstyles in New Rise City.

Experience adaptive AI enemies that evolve to counter your preferred combat strategies mid-run.

Customize builds with modular Add-Ons for deep gameplay variety and unpredictable enemy encounters.

Indie game developers SeblaccSoft and YSY Softworks, along with publisher indie.io, have confirmed that Bail Force: Cyberpunk Bounty Hunters will be released in mid-January. If you haven't seen this one yet, the game is set in a cyberpunk future coated in neon as you'll hunt down cybercriminals in an action roguelite focused on refining your fighting style. You can choose between two different characters, each with their own storyline and stlyes for you to choose from. We have more details here and the latest trailer above, as the game will arrive on January 16, 2026.

Bail Force: Cyberpunk Bounty Hunters

Step into the neon-soaked chaos of Bail Force: Cyberpunk Bounty Hunters, a high-octane action roguelite where every bounty leads you deeper into danger, and every enemy evolves with your playstyle. Merging the frenetic energy of classic arcade action with the dystopian edge of a cyberpunk underworld, Bail Force puts you in the boots of elite bounty hunters Angel or Lea, two bounty hunters with radically different motivations. Hunt down New Rise City's most dangerous criminals in tight 2D combat, using a deadly mix of melee and ranged weapons. Enhance your build mid-run with modular Add-Ons, and brace yourself for encounters that never play the same twice.

Daring to push action roguelite design further, Bail Force introduces the Adaptive Combat System, a feature where enemies analyze your preferred fighting style and evolve to counter it. Favor ranged weapons? Enemies will close the distance. Rely on dodging and dashing? They'll pin you down. These aren't just stat bumps; this is enemy behavior shaped by you. The deeper into the city you go, the smarter and deadlier they become. Collect and equip Add-Ons to tailor your build with passive buffs and active ability enhancements. Create synergies with your preferred weapons or change tactics entirely as challenges evolve mid-run.

