Baldur's Gate III: Deluxe Edition Announced For PC & Consoles

Those of you who have been loving Baldur’s Gate III will have a chance to snag a Deluxe Edition, set to be released in Q1 2024.

Article Summary Larian Studios announces Baldur’s Gate III: Deluxe Edition for Q1 2024 on PC and consoles.

Exclusive reveal of release date to be made at The Game Awards on December 7.

Deluxe Edition includes game disc, soundtrack CDs, world map, patches, stickers, and art poster.

Additional content features Divinity Item Pack, Bard Song Pack, digital extras, and more.

Larian Studios revealed this week they will be releasing Baldur's Gate III: Deluxe Edition for PC, as well as for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The team revealed that this edition will be coming out sometime in Q1 2024, and will coincide with the digital release of the Xbox version. The date of which will be revealed during The Game Awards on December 7. We have more info and a quote from the studio about this version of the game.

"This experiment is what we feel the future of physical media looks like, at least for us at Larian," said Michael Douse, Director of Publishing at Larian. "We spent the last few months learning how to do it from scratch and put everything we learned from the Collector's Edition into what we hope is unbeatable value for what we're considering our standard physical version going forward. If it works out, we'll keep doing it this way. We understand the value of physical media, and while there are clearly increasingly significant challenges when it comes to the archiving of games, we truly believe it's worth experimenting, even if it means a fuck-ton of discs."

Baldur's Gate III: Deluxe Edition

Baldur's Gate 3: Deluxe Edition will be sold exclusively by and restocked in Larian's dedicated store. It is not a Collector's Edition, so players needn't panic if they lose out on the initial batch. Available to pre-order now, the Deluxe Edition includes a Baldur's Gate III game disc for your chosen platform, packaged within an oversized exclusive game box designed to sit alongside your classic Baldur's Gate collection.

The Deluxe Edition also includes a wealth of goodies:

Original Soundtrack on 3 CDs

Cloth World Map

Two Fabric Patches

Thirty-two Stickers

Baldur 's Gate 3 Art Poster

You'll also receive all existing Digital Deluxe content, which includes the following:

Divinity Item Pack

Bard Song Pack

Exclusive Dice Skin

Paintings from Rivellon

Adventurer's Pouch

Digital OST

Digital Artbook

Digital Character Sheets

