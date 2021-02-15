Baldur's Gate 3 Is Getting Patch #4 Sometime Soon

Larian Studios revealed that the fourth patch for Baldur's Gate 3 is on the way soon, but it comes with a bit of a sacrifice. We have a snippet from a news post they loaded to Steam this past Thursday in which they talk about the Panel From Hell and Patch #4, and while the patch doesn't have a release date for it, we can confirm that your current save files for the game will no longer be compatible when it goes into effect. There's still a way to continue playing Patch 3 if you choose to do so which they outline, however, once you update you'll have to start the game from scratch.

Patch 4 is right around the corner. We can't be more specific than that at the moment, but look, today we announced the Panel From Hell 2! Mark your calendars, on February 17th at 10am PT we're going back to Hell. Following the success of last year's live streamed event, the Panel from Hell is making its chaotic return. Featuring Principal Rules Designer of Dungeons & Dragons Jeremy Crawford, Creative Director Swen Vincke and guests Nick Pechenin, David Walgrave and more, next week's stream promises to reveal a heaving assembly of news and updates for Baldur's Gate 3 – including the biggest patch note ever forged in the fiery pits of Larian. Panel from Hell 2 will also unveil the ways Larian is meeting the challenge of BG3, along with a peek at newly improved cinematics, Tieflings, spells and cows, oh my! And wrapping up the show, we'll be live streaming the latest content from Baldur's Gate 3's biggest update yet.

As for the patch itself, this amount of changes is invariably going to invalidate previous saves. That means saves prior to Patch 4's release will not be compatible with Patch 4. That said, we're again branching out with the same solution as before. If you're already accustomed to this as a hardened Patch 3 veteran, then simply follow the same steps as before and skip the text at the bottom of this post, because it's not new text and it's quite long.