Baldur's Gate 3 Reveals Early Access Races & Classes

Larian Studios revealed new information this morning about the races and classes in Baldur's Gate 3 during Early Access. According to the info released by the developers today, you'll be able to access 16 races and subraces, as well as six classes starting on day one, which will kick off on October 6th, 2020. Those six classes will be Cleric, Fighter, Ranger, Rogue, Warlock, and Wizard. As for the races themselves, you'll be able to play Human, Githyanki, Elf, Drow, Half-Elf, Dwarf, Halfling, and Teifling, with variants to a few of those for variety. You can read more about the options below as well as check out a gallery of what you'll be able to choose from.

At launch, players will be able to create humans, githyanki, elves, drow, half-elf, dwarves, halflings, and tieflings, including subraces of each race. The early access release of Baldur's Gate 3 provides around 25 hours of content, designed for multiple playthroughs. Players can create their own characters in single-player, or as a party of up to four players in multiplayer, each with their own character. Races more alien to the Sword coast — like the Drow and Githyanki — are so rare to the average NPC that you'll find their interactions to be unique, as well. The world of Baldur's Gate 3 is a highly reactive one, so this single choice will have huge ramifications across your play experience.

Alena Dubrovina, Lead Character Artist at Larian Studios, said, "When the cinematic dialogues were introduced for BG3, we realized that we needed to make a huge quality leap for the character art. We wanted to make characters look their best and put the bar very high. We had to be innovative to make such a large range of heads at the quality we wanted. We decided to use scanned faces in our production to create characters as realistic as possible. We scanned 40 people of different ages and ethnicity. While scouting for models we focused on features that would fit one of the fantasy races. We looked for faces that either had something unique about them or were very versatile to fit different characters. Eventually, we transformed that into approximately 150 unique heads of various races that you can see in-game now, and that number will keep growing. Some of the scanned heads kept their features, but others became a starting point for creating new faces. We also used scanned data as a learning resource because there is no better sculptor than nature."