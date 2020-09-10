Baldur's Gate 3 Reveals Twitch Integration & Stadia Crowd Choice

Some cool news today from Larian Studios as they revealed some new additions being added to Baldur's Gate 3. In a new community video, which you can watch below, the devs went over new integration tools that streamers will be able to take advantage of. Specifically, on Twitch, YouTube, and Stadia, where the audience can vote on a decision, and the streamer is presented with the results, to which they can either take the crowd's advice to move on with their own decision. You can read more about it below along with the video going more in-depth as to how it will work.

When enabled by a streamer, Crowd Choice brings the journey to YouTube viewers, where Stadia viewers can vote. The streamer is seamlessly presented with the results in percentages, and can then choose to follow the players, or go their own way. Twitch integration works by numbering each dialogue option, which corresponds to viewer choices. This feedback is seamlessly integrated into the game, where both streamer and viewer will see each percentage vote next to each dialogue option. What's more, players will be able to interact with the Twitch overlay to access the player's inventory, character sheet, skills, and spells. Both of these features are launching day one of early access, respectively, on PC and Stadia. This not only brings the community closer to the player, but also, due to the amount of permutations in dialogues, enables streamers to "DM" their own adventure for viewers, letting viewers partake in the story regardless of whether they own the game. Players will be able to become a part of their favorite streamer's own private canon. Or, as a streamer or viewer, hide the feature entirely. It's up to them. As always, the game reacts appropriately.