Baldur's Gate 3 Will Be Getting A New Patch Next Week

Larian Studios revealed details of a new patch coming to Baldur's Gate 3, along with several notes and a new video to go with it. Patch 5 will be released on July 13th and will expand on the depth of the game as they will be adding new game-changing mechanics, several combat and AI improvements, visual upgrades, a bigger focus on role-playing, and (oddly enough) more Owlbear cub content! You can read more of the details below along with the video.

The Active Roll System

Rather than leaving you at the mercy of the RNG gods during skill checks, Patch 5 ensures players have much more agency. Active Roll gives players the ability to swing the odds in their favor by applying spells and bonuses to their rolls. Additionally, players can now see their modifiers and status effects happen directly within the UI, rather than being calculated in the background.

Background Goals

Players have always been able to select a Background at the Character Creation screen (e.g., Folk Hero, Acolyte, Urchin, and so on). Now every character will have their own series of secret miniquests based on these roles called Background Goals. So when a Folk Hero does something Folksy and Heroic or an Urchin does something Urchiny, they'll be rewarded. It's a new way to encourage role-playing, with players directly benefiting from acting as their characters would in any given scenario.

Camp Supplies

Camp Resources are a new feature that will make you think a little more strategically about when to activate a Long Rest. Know all the food and scraps you find around Baldur's Gate 3? Well from now on, you'll need those supplies to make camp and set up for a full rest. Finally, a use for your giant hoard of dead fish! Also coming in Patch 5 are Mini Camps, context-dependent environments that offer an alternative to returning to your HQ by the river. From the Chapel near the Ravaged Beach to the Underdark, we've recreated every landmark as its own isolated location that can be accessed when you're ready to hunker down for your Long Rest.

And there's more!

We've given the AI a serious tune-up, with enemies now being far more intelligent and resourceful than before. Watch as unarmed enemies pick up discarded weapons! Gasp at a group of goblins tossing health potions to each other! Wonder as your NPC companions make sensible, self-preserving decisions! There are a huge number of other improvements we've made for Patch 5, including Non-Lethal Attack Mode, old-school point-and-click dialogue, and some very intriguing new story content around a certain party member… Be sure to catch the Panel From Hell 3 if you missed it for all the latest news and updates, as well as the community update that goes into greater detail about these changes. And remember that even more info is coming with the full patch notes on July 13.