Bandai Namco Announces new Sci-Fi Shooter, Synduality

During Sony's State Of Play livestream yesterday, Bandai Namco revealed a brand new title with their upcoming sci-fi shooter Synduality. The game will throw you into a dystopian future in which humans and AI will need to coexist, as you play a Drifter who earns their living collection AO crystals. You'll also be battling xenomorphic aliens known as Enders while relying on your AI counterparts known as Magus to help fight them off. There's no set release date for the game yet beyond the idea we might see it in 2023 for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. For now, we have a few snippets from the PlayStation Blog about the game, written by the game's producer Yosuke Futami, along with the trailer.

Synduality is set in a dystopian future where poisonous rain and deformed creatures wreak havoc on the world, where you and you AI partner must find a way to work together and reclaim lost ground for humanity. Adding to the excitement, we have partnered with prominent designers Neco (for character design) and Gyobu (for mech design) to bring their unique sci-fi style to the game. Please check out the reveal trailer below for a first look at the game.

The year is 2222. It has been years since Tears of the New Moon, a mysterious rain, poured and wiped out almost the entire human race. The poisonous rain gave birth to deformed creatures devouring for humans, and humanity fled from the danger. As means for survival, the humans then build an underground haven; Amasia. In this new built dystopian city, on a pursuit of maintaining their existence, they run into an Artificial Intelligence named Magus. Not knowing how things will work between them, the story of how Humans and AI coinciding and trying to find their truths begin.

In the world of Synduality, you will take on a role as Drifters—who makes a living by collecting AO Crystals; a rare resource that can only be obtained in dangerous terrestrial environment. You will take on each mission in your Cradle Coffin—an armed vehicle that will get you mobile during the adventure. Players can personalize their Cradle Coffin—not only its appearance, but the weapons equipped as well to make your Cradle Coffin suit your own play style.