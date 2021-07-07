TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Deoxys Pokémon Cards

In honor of today's Deoxys Raid Hour in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Defense Forme Deoxys cards from the Pokémon TCG including both vintage and modern. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Deoxys picks in the comments below.

Defense Forme Deoxys first appears in… well, its self-titled set: EX Deoxys. This set included Deoxys in multiple forms, with the Defense Forme illustrated by Hironobu Yoshida. The angle here looking down at Deoxys somehow makes this tanky Mythical Pokémon even more intimidating. That may just be the hard time this thing has given me in raids speaking, though.

Now, we move into this Defense Deoxys Delta Species card from EX Holon Phantoms. This set has earned its place in the history of the Pokémon TCG with these iconic and memorable Delta Species cards, which feature Pokémon with typing usually not seen with their species. It's funny that Deoxys becomes a Steel-type here considering how much it looks like a Steel-type. I can't say I haven't forgotten, in the heat of battle, that Deoxys is pure Psychic-type because of the way it looks like a hunk of orange and blue metal valiantly resisting damage. Kagemaru Himeno supplies artwork for this steely Deoxys.

Finally, here's a K. Hoshiba Defense Forme Deoxys that was unfortunately never released in the English-language Pokémon TCG. Considered one of the "Sky-Splitting Deoxys" cards, this was released in Japan only as an insert in Volume Two of Pokémon Wonderland, a magazine from Shogakukan that was released in July 2004. Thankfully, all of the Sky-Splitting Deoxys cards are fairly reasonably priced in the market, except for the lenticular versions which were released as reprint movie promos.