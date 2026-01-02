Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Nine Dots Studio, Outward 2

Outward 2 Announces Next Playtest Happening in March 2026

After having run a playtest for the month of December, the developers behind Outward 2 are preparing for the next one this March

Article Summary Outward 2 announces its next playtest, happening in March 2026 with sign-ups open now.

The December playtest focused on key systems and player feedback will shape the upcoming test.

Experience a realistic adventurer’s journey, where survival depends on prep, gear, and choices.

Develop your character in Outward 2 by training under experts and customizing unique playstyles.

Indie game developer and publisher Nine Dots Studio confirmed a new playtest will be happening for Outward 2 this coming March. The team already held one in December, focused on testing key systems for a week with players being active on the servers, and now with that feedback in hand, they're going to start ramping up for the next test in three months' time. Those who wish to take part in it can sign up in advance on their website.

Outward 2

Outward 2 is designed to be the ultimate simulation of an adventurer's life. It offers a believable, relatable, and deeply human journey complete with all the hardships that come with it. But worry not: you'll have all the tools you need to overcome the challenge. Aurai is more than just breathtaking landscapes. It is a perilous world where most people never dare to leave the safety of their hometown walls. When you choose to go out there, come prepared: hunger, thirst, exhaustion, and harsh weather can be just as deadly as the creatures that roam the wilds. You're only human, struggling to survive against the odds. Don't count on mounts or fast travel to make things easier for you.

In Outward 2, every factor matters, and each one influences your playstyle. Every weapon type has its own unique moveset. The weight of your armor affects your movement speed, and its materials determine how well it protects against different weather hazards. Beyond weapons and armor, you also need to consider what you eat and drink, what kind of tent you sleep in, and which backpack suits you bests.

Beyond your equipment, you also need to master the right skills. In Outward 2, you are not innately powerful. As a commoner, you don't even start with any magical affinity. You must earn your growth and use the tools at your disposal to gain the upper hand. Fortunately, trainers scattered throughout Aurai will teach you the skills needed to survive even the most brutal encounters…for a price. By studying under them, you can specialize in up to three classes at once, allowing you to shape your own unique playstyle. Will you be an imposing warrior who overwhelms his adversaries, a weapon in each hand, a deadly bowman entrenched behind your traps, or a cunning mage who draws power from elemental sigils? Or will you try to combine a little bit of all three?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!