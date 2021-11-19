Bandai Namco Announces Pac-Man Museum+ For The Ultimate Collection

Bandai Namco basically revealed the ultimate Pac-Man collection today as they will be releasing Pac-Man Museum+. This game will be offering up 14 classic titles for you to play as you'll be exploring the series' main character titles over the past four decades. Along with a cool interface and platform, they give you the feeling of owning your own amazing arcade dedicated to the yellow ball. The game will be released in early 2022 for PC and all three major consoles. You can see more from the game below with a ton of screenshots and the trailer.

Pac-Man Museum+ presents a unique curated collection of classic and modern Pac-Man games from the over 40-year history of the storied iconic videogame character's library. Fans and enthusiasts will be able to enjoy the iconic original arcade classic alongside more modern frenetic titles, including Pac-Man Championship Edition, Pac-Man 256, and more! Featured Games in Pac-Man Museum+, include: Pac-Man

Super Pac-Man

Pac & Pal

Pac-Land

Pac-Mania

Pac-Attack

Pac-In-Time

Pac-Man Arrangement (Arcade ver.)

Pac-Man Arrangement (CS ver.)

Pac-Man Championship Edition

Pac Motos

Pac'N Roll Remix

Pac-Man Battle Royale

Pac-Man 256 Additionally, Pac-Man Museum+ features a unique visual interface that resembles an Arcade game center. Players can customize their game center by placing cabinets, decorations, and memorabilia throughout their personalized arcade. In addition, there is a mission-based progression system where completing game missions rewards players with coins which can be used to unlock more missions or items that players can place in their virtual arcade room.

"Pac-Man is a cultural icon whose enduring popularity continually touches countless lives around the world", said Dennis Lee, Senior Director of Pac-Man Business at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. "It's truly amazing to be able to pull together a tribute collection featuring some of the most outstanding games in the over 40-year history of the Pac-Man series. We hope fans and gamers around the world will revisit Pac-Man and rediscover the bond they may have once shared with him."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: PAC-MAN Museum + – Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/jBftlAcWPKk)