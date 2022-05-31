Bandai Namco Announces The Return Of Tekken World Tour 2022

Bandai Namco revealed new details for the return of Tekken World Tour 2022, including the fact that in-person events will happen. The word came down during Combo Breaker 2022 as the company revealed it would be expanding the tour to incorporate 16 global regions, as they will have competitors face off in bouts to fight their way to the top of their regional leaderboards. This will be divided into two categories: Masters and Dojo, with the top players from each region advancing to the Regional Finals and eventually the Grand Finals. All of this will also be tied into the fifth anniversary of the game happening this year. We got more details on the event below, including five dates which the tour will be a major part of.

Marking the launch of this year's tournament, the initial Tekken World Tour 2022 Masters and Dojo events will take place from June through October, leading to the Regional Finals from October through December, and ultimately culminating in the Grand Final in early 2023. The first Masters event will be held at Community Effort Orlando (CEO) in Florida from June 24-26, while community-run Dojo competitions begin starting June 24th. Tournament organizers interested in registering for Dojo-status events may do so via Start.gg and Challonge.com. During the course of competition, players will have several opportunities to earn points to climb the leaderboards with several types of events. These include:

Dojo Events: Dojo events can either be offline or online and open to all players around the world. However, they are region-locked, meaning only players from the same region can earn points for their Regional Leaderboard. The number of points will vary depending on the size of the tournament.

Dojo Prime Events: Dojo Prime events are a step up from Dojo events. These events will be similar to Dojo events but are officially supported by Tekken World Tour, and the number of points awarded will not be based on the number of participants. Tournament organizers can apply to have their event become a Dojo Prime event.

Master and Master Prime Events: Players will be able to freely participate and earn points in any Master event across the world. These events are officially supported and will bring more points for the regional leaderboard. This year, there will also be one Master Prime event at EVO in Las Vegas, where Tekken 7 has been announced as an official part of the lineup. The schedule of Master Events is as follows: