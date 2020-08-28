Bandai Namco Reveals Little Nightmares 2 At Gamescom

Bandai Namco had another reveal during Gamescom's Opening Night Live as they debuted a trailer for Little Nightmares 2. The sequel to the hit suspenseful game of rescue hide-and-seek has been developed by Tarsier Studios, with the goal of releasing the game on all three major consoles on February 11th, 2020. (With free upgrades to Xbox Series X and PS5 if you purchase it on current-gen consoles and eventually upgrade.) You can check out a bit of the gameplay in the trailer below along with some more details on what you can expect, as you return to a world filled with dark outdoor environments, terrifying enemies, and wicked surprises. Enjoy!

Little Nightmares 2 is a suspense-adventure game in which you play as Mono, a young boy trapped in a world that has been distorted by the humming transmission of a distant tower. With Six, the girl in a yellow raincoat, as his guide, Mono sets out to discover the dark secrets of The Signal Tower and save Six from her terrible fate; but their journey will not be straightforward as Mono and Six will face a gallery of new threats from the terrible residents of this world. Will you dare to face this collection of new, little nightmares?

Take Mono and Six on their adventure while a host of brand-new Residents lie in wait to haunt your steps and disturb your sleep. Outsmart the sadistic Teacher, survive the bloodthirsty Hunter and more hair-raising characters down to the roots of evil. Escape a world that's rotten from the inside. Your journey will take you from creepy woodlands, to sinister schools, on your way to the dreadful Signal Tower to find the source of the evil that spreads through the TV screens of the world. Play as Mono, make the most of your size to hide and sneak in twisted environments, or grasp your courage and nearby tools to fend off your tormenters. Use your wits to solve puzzles, tip-toe around traps, and co-operate with Six to make sense of The Signal Tower.