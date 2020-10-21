Bandai Namco Shows Off Hiei & Meruem In Latest Jump Force Trailer

Bandai Namco has released a brand new trailer for Jump Force today showing off both Mureum and Hiei before they come to the game. The two characters have been teased for months with only screenshots and a little bit of B-Roll footage to tide us over as the YuYu Hakusho and Hunter X Hunter characters have been sitting in the wings of Character Pass 2. The pass also added Shoto Todoroki to the mix, but there are still two unannounced characters on the way from Bleach and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. With any luck, we'll be seeing those remaining two soon as these two will drop into the game on October 27th. Along with the trailer, we have an update for the game below about their shop and overdue maintenance needed that will be taking place.

Opening of the Jump Force Premium Shop Counter We have opened the Premium Shop Counter, where you can use JF medals. At the shop, you can trade in JF medals for all sorts of items, so please so check it out. JF medals can be traded with avatar outfits, accessories, and more items at Premium Shop Counter. JF medals will also be handed out in the game in the future. "Premium Shop Counter Inaugural Login Bonus" Event We are hosting a "Premium Shop Counter Inaugural Login Bonus"! 10/22/20 Midnight PDT – 11/20/20 06:59AM PST, 3,500 JF medals. Reward can be earned at the Reward Counter. Reward will be available for 30 days after the reward is distributed at the "Reward Counter." Server Maintenance Notice Jump Force will undergo system maintenance during the following times. During maintenance, all online functions will not be accessible. We apologize for the inconvenience in advance.