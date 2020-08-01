Guilty Gear -Strive- Is Getting Two New Characters

It's been a minute since we talked about Guilty Gear -Strive-, but this week, Arc System Works released images of two characters coming to the game. Technically one is not new, since they've been a part of the series already, but new in the fact that we don't know much about the roster so any announcement is a new addition at this point. We're getting both the returning Leo Whitefang as well as a new character in the form of the techno samurai vampire Nagoriyuki. You can see their official artwork and shot bios below from the devs.

Nagoriyuki: Nagoriyuki is the newest addition to the Guilty Gear universe. A vampire with a number of unique and powerful abilities, he wields a huge sword with impressive skill in battle and slashes at his enemies with punishing blows. Stay tuned for more info about this mysterious figure! Leo Whitefang: Leo is one of the three "Allied Kings" of the Allied Kingdom of Illyria, and is responsible for the governing of Europe, the Middle East, and Oceania. He is also an accomplished warrior in his own right, with a relentless fighting style.

We sadly don't have any video to show off but they did send out screenshots of the characters in action. We were actually supposed to get Guilty Gear -Strive- this year, but COVID-19 has pushed the game back into the Spring of 2021. So all the content we probably would have seen at events like CEO, EVO, E3, etc. is now finally coming out. We'll see what new additions we get in the next couple of months since we're entering what would have been the prime season for fighting games.