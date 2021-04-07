Bassmaster Fishing 2022 Will Be Released This Fall

Dovetail Games announced today they have partnered with B.A.S.S. to create the biggest bass fishing game ever made in Bassmaster Fishing 2022. That may sound a little weird to some, but fishing games are pretty popular among sports fans, especially when developers manage to get them right. The company has teamed with professional angler and TV host Scott Martin to help create this new simulation sports title, as well as having himself featured prominently throughout the game and its career modes. Details are light at the moment, but we have a few quotes from the announcement today along with the announcement trailer, as the game will be coming out on PC via Steam as well as both PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

"Partnering with a prestigious organization like Bassmaster and an elite angler like Scott Martin is incredibly exciting, especially for our passionate team of anglers creating the game. The expertise, experience, and knowledge of Bassmaster and Scott will help ensure a fantastic and authentic sports fishing experience. We are also thrilled to announce that we are title sponsor of the forthcoming Bassmaster Elite Event taking place on the Sabine River in Orange, Texas between April 8 and 11," said Jon Rissik, CEO of Dovetail Games.

"B.A.S.S. remains at the forefront of promoting fishing and reaching out to new and younger audiences. We are incredibly excited to be partnering with Dovetail Games on the Bassmaster Fishing 2022 game and we can't wait to see our tournaments and anglers featured in-game. Having the official video game as the title sponsor for the Elite event at the Sabine River demonstrates how successful this partnership is going to be," said Bruce Akin, CEO of B.A.S.S.

"I'm pumped to be working with Dovetail Games again. Everyone knows I have unfinished family business and my aim is to win the biggest prize in bass fishing. I'm so excited that fans will get the opportunity to try to do the same through the game. It would be incredible to win my first Elite event when Bassmaster Fishing 2022 is the title sponsor," said Scott Martin.