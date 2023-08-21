Posted in: FunPlus, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Battle Shapers, Metric Empire

Battle Shapers Confirms Early Access Release This October

Ahead of Gamescom 2023, Metric Empire revealed their new game Battle Shapers will be getting an Early Access release in October.

Indie game developer and publisher Metric Empire revealed that Battle Shapers will be released into Early Access this October. The team confirmed it will come to Steam on October 3rd in a limited fashion, as they will be refining the game in real-time based on player feedback and testing. The news came with a brand-new trailer, showing off where the game is now compared to when it was announced a few months ago. Enjoy it below!

"Reactivated for a final mission, you play as Ada, a spirited android who must rise to reclaim the future of her city, New Elysium, from cunning and sometimes obnoxious Overlords and their swarms of corrupt robots. Wielding an arsenal of futuristic weapons, abilities, and game-changing powers stolen from the Overlord themselves, you will shoot and smash your way through their trap-ridden towers. Taking down these ruthless Overlords will prove to be no easy task – as you face them, they will adapt and evolve, changing the challenges of their towers and putting your skills to the ultimate test. Learn to turn the Overlord's unique powers against them as you hone your skills and abilities against hordes of robotic enemies determined to overrun the city and defeat Ada once and for all."

FIGHT LASER WITH LASER: Gun down hordes of cunning enemy machines with relentless risk-taking and bot-busting close-range warfare in which every kill fuels your combat capabilities. Learn to adapt to the Overlords' dangerous attacks and retaliations that are thrown at you every step of the way.

COMBAT IS ONLY HALF THE BATTLE: Unlock new weapons, abilities, and talents to permanently increase your survivability and combat potential with every run. Each tower promises different hidden upgrades and weapons to strengthen your journey further.

BUILD YOUR 'CORE' STRENGTH: Acquire fallen Overlords' powers and watch as they change not just your abilities but your appearance and gameplay. As your powers grow and change, be careful—with every defeated Overlord, Ada's path becomes more and more difficult.

