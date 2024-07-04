Posted in: Battlefield 2042, Dead Space, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: battlefield

Battlefield 2042 Announces New Dead Space Crossover Event

Electronic Arts has a pretty epic crossover event on the way next week as Dead Space will make its way into Battlefield 2042.

Article Summary Electronic Arts unveils Dead Space crossover in Battlefield 2042's Season 7.

New mode Outbreak challenges squads in the Boreas lab, with rewards until July 16.

Battlefield 2042: Turning Point takes the fight to the Atacama Desert and Stadium map.

Season 7 unlocks 100 Battle Pass tiers, new gear, and features class-based gameplay.

Electronic Arts announced a brand new event this week with a major crossover between two properties, as Dead Space will creep into the world of Battlefield 2042. The content comes as part of Season 7, as they will bring characters and settings from the iconic horror sci-fi title to the battlefield. From July 9-16, the game will get a new mode called Outbreak, where squads are tested in their resourcefulness and resilience against a relentless enemy. You and your squad will attempt to escape the Boreas laboratory by fighting everything that comes at you along the way as you unlock free rewards for participating. Some of the items include a new weapon charm and skin, as well as a new player card background and tag. Plus, purchasable items such as the legendary specialist outfit, "Marked Man," three legendary weapon skins, and more for 2200 BFC.

Battlefield 2042 – Season 7: Turning Point

Battlefield 2042 is a first-person shooter that marks the return to the iconic all-out warfare of the franchise. With the help of a cutting-edge arsenal, you can engage in intense, immersive multiplayer battles. Do whatever it takes in Season 7: Turning Point, which brings the battle for Earth's most valuable resource to the Atacama Desert in Chile. There's no holding back for your squad as you engage in lawless, suburban combat on the new map Haven and revisit a returning fan-favorite front: Stadium.

Use destruction as your ally and give the enemy everything you've got with new gear like the SCZ-3 SMG, the Predator SRAW gadget, and the XFAD-4 Draugr aerial bomber. Unlock 100 new tiers of Battle Pass content in a battle for ultimate power. Lead your team to victory in both large, all-out warfare and close-quarters combat on maps from the world of 2042 and classic Battlefield titles. Find your playstyle in class-based gameplay and take on several experiences, including elevated versions of Conquest and Breakthrough. Explore Battlefield Portal, a platform where players can discover, create, and share unexpected battles from Battlefield's past and present.

