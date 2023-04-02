Battlefield 2042 Receives Update 4.1 With New Armor & Weapons The latest update to Battlefield 2042 gives you some new weapons and armor upgrades, as Electronic Arts hints at future conflicts.

Electronic Arts released a new update this past week for Battlefield 2042, as the game's 4.1 update brings in some new items to play with. Three new items are coming your way for weaponry, as well as an improvement to armor plating. The team also fixed up the chat, improved a few devices, added alterations to the Specialist Mastery system, and hinted at a new faction on the way for mid-Season. We have a couple of the items below for you to read about, as the rest can be found on their latest blog.

New Battlefield 2042 Vault Weapons

AEK 971: This fully automatic firing weapon has a 30-round capacity with a low spread and decent recoil. If you're a fan of utilizing burst-fire modes on your weapons, optics are suggested for staying on target.

RPK-74M: Feeding from a magazine instead of a belt affords this LMG the fastest reload speed of its class – at the cost of magazine capacity. Risk versus lethality.

MP443: This short recoil and high mobility sidearm was standard issue for a long time, but don't let its age (or size) fool you; this quick-firing weapon means business

IBA Armor Plate Overhaul

In this update we're overhauling the protective benefits of the Armor Plate. Armor protection benefits will now only apply to the torso area of your character, and no longer provide protection for the entire character. This means any hit to an enemies torso while they have IBA Armor Plates applied will result in a deduction to the player's armor first, and once depleted, damage will follow through to the character's health. The functionality of the IBA Armor Plate outside of this remains unchanged, including explosive damage to armor. With this overhaul, we are responding to player feedback that armor plating is too effective, and we're making steps to allow you to counter that gadget by providing a skill enhancement to gameplay, encouraging you to prioritize your shots in order to earn faster takedowns.