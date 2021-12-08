Battlefield 2042 Releases 3.1 Patch With Several Updates

EA DICE will launch a new 3.1 Patch into Battlefield 2042 tomorrow, offering up a number of changes and fixes to several aspects. The update builds off 3.0 that was launched into the game last week, which changed a lot of things to improve the gameplay. This patch brings in improvements to bullet hits, balance changes on recoil and dispersion, balances for groud vehicle cannons, audio improvements, and more. We have some of the updates listed below and you can check out the full list at the link above.

Battlefield 2042 Fixes, Changes, and Improvements General Players that are not the Party Leader can now cancel while waiting in a queue

Xbox – Cross-Play can now be enabled/disabled in the Options menu on Xbox

Your Sort settings will now be correctly remembered when refreshing the Battlefield: Portal Server Browser

Fixed an issue where loadouts would sometimes be empty on the spawn screen after joining a server, preventing weapon selection

Made improvements to ensure Aim Assist is more consistent during console gameplay

Ranger's effective combat range and overall health has been decreased Audio Made various tweaks to the overall audio experience to improve clarity, distance and directional perception

Fixed an issue where soldiers would not always play indoor specific footsteps Weapons Removed bounce from Underbarrel Grenades when firing at short distances

40mm AP Grenades now properly damage vehicles

Fixed some weapons displaying wrong ammo counts for specific magazines

DXR-1 and NTW-50 Bolt Action rifles reload animation increased by 0.2 seconds

Adjusted dispersion values for most weapons, which results in a faster dispersion decrease when tap firing or doing short bursts

Adjusted dispersion increases for most weapons. It now takes slightly longer for weapons to become overly inaccurate in sustained fire

Adjusted the recoil values to prevent over aggressive recoil jumps for the AK24, LCMG, PKP-BP, SFAR-M GL, and PP-29

Improved hip fire accuracy for all SMGs to make them better stand-out from other automatic weapon archetypes.

LMG dispersion and recoil lowered to improve performance in sustained fire

Additional improvements to recoil control for all weapons, more specifically automatic weapons.

Increased close range damage and consistency of the MCS-880 when using Buckshot Shell or Flechette Shells

Fixed a bug that caused bullets to be fired below the player's aims for the SFAR-M GL and the K30 Vehicles Fixed a bug where vehicle weapons sometimes did not deal blast damage on a direct hit We're reducing the Ground Vehicle 30mm Cannon effectiveness versus infantry. It now overheats faster, has a slightly reduced rate of fire and blast damage, and increased fall off damage at distance Rate of Fire 350 -> 330 Heat Per Bullet 0.13 -> 0.14 Heat Drop Per Second 0.5 -> 0.475 Blast Damage 20 -> 18

LCAA Hovercraft – 40mm GPL Grenade Launcher Blast Damage lowered from 55 -> 35

The 40mm Utility Pod upwards firing angle is now easier to use

EBAA Wildcat – 57mm Cannon Removed dispersion Ammo 12 -> 8 Impact Damage 85 -> 75 Blast Damage 70 -> 35

