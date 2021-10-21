Battlefield 2042 Reveals More Specialists For The Roster

Electronic Arts and EA DICE revealed five new specialists that will be coming to Battlefield 2042 to help round out the roster. The team revealed the remaining five, bringing the full list to 10 for you to choose from. but let's be real, we know they're not stopping at 10, so we basically know who the base operators are before they start adding crazy stuff to the mix. The reveals came as part of a blog post in which they talked about what they learned from the beta. You can read a bit below about the operators as well as checking out a new trailer for the game.

Armed with a unique Specialty and Trait, we see Specialists as the next evolution of the classic Battlefield class system that will not only enable individual players to have a bigger impact, it will elevate teams that cooperate to newer heights. During the Open Beta we heard some feedback that Specialists were limiting team work, and we wanted to address this concern head-on. There were multiple factors in play during the Open Beta that we feel contributed to the perception of how the Specialists role contributes to squad play in Battlefield 2042.

First, we recognise that numerous improvements to the user interface, identifying between friend and foe, the ping system, and in-game team communication that were missing during the Open Beta (and are all explained in detail below) are vital to team play. You didn't get to experience all of those, and so today we want to help talk you through the many different changes that you'll experience in the full game. Second, you weren't able to go hands on with all Ten of our Specialists, and see them all in action on the Battlefield. Now that all the cards are on the table, let us know what you think!