Battlefield 6 Drops Season Two Trailer Ahead of Launch

Battlefield 6 has a new trailer out promoting Season Two, as the new content will drop for the main game and REDSEC this week

Article Summary Battlefield 6 Season Two trailer reveals new map Contaminated and unique limited-time game modes.

Players can pilot the iconic AH-6 Little Bird helicopter and access several new weapons and gadgets.

Season Two unfolds in three phases: Extreme Measures, Nightfall, and Hunter/Prey, with new content drops.

VL-7 psychoactive smoke adds hallucinatory effects and strategic challenges across multiplayer battles.

Electronic Arts and Battlefield Studios dropped a new trailer for Battlefield 6, as they are teasing the Season Two content coming for the main game and REDSEC. The trailer highlights some returning favorites to the franchuse, as you'll get to play with the AH-6 "Little Bird" helicopter, as well as a new map called Contaminated, a new limited-time mode where you all get hit with psychoactive smoke, several new weapons added to the arsenal, a few new gadgets, and a set of new customization options that will arrive in three phases. We have some of the details below, which you can read in their latest blog, as the new content will drop on February 17.

Battlefield 6 & REDSEC – Season Two

Season Two will be released in three phases: Extreme Measures, Nightfall, and Hunter/ Prey, featuring high-intensity maps, critical gadgets, iconic new hardware, and vehicles for waging the ultimate all-out war experience. Season Two later sees the limited-time mode Operation Augur, where the stakes are high and strategy is crucial – driving squads to get to the frontline and secure the win. The first phase for Season Two, Extreme Measures, takes the thrill of all-out war to another level, introducing VL-7 psychoactive smoke, distorting the battlefield with its non-lethal hallucinogenic effects, as well as new expansive map Contaminated, to be released in Battlefield 6, along with 3 new weapons, two new gadgets, and the return of the legendary AH-6 Little Bird in both games. In addition to new Hardware, the free-to-play REDSEC experience will also include limited-time modes where intense, mind-bending combat will test your squad to their limit.

Drop into the European mountainside and evade the psychoactive smoke filling the air. Wage all-out war across the crucial German airbase and grapple over the rocky terrain in this expansive battleground where crucial satellite intelligence is at stake. Both PAX and NATO will stop at nothing to ensure the territory is theirs. Contaminated falls between Eastwood and Mirak Valley in terms of size, and is comparable to classic Battlefield maps such as St. Quentin Scar (Battlefield 1) or Arras (Battlefield V). The Battlefield Labs community appreciated Contaminated's intricate flanking routes during their recent test sessions, as well as the destructive power of the Scout Helicopter and other vehicles that can level the middle of the map.

Stay alert and go in fast. Clouds of a new psychoactive smoke, VL-7, infiltrate various areas in Multiplayer for a limited time, a result of NATO's new attack against Pax Armata. Load up on masks and filters or risk experiencing its disorienting effects. VL-7 does not do any damage; instead, its hallucinatory effects will make any soldier second guess charging into it without a mask, allowing for unique strategic decisions that create new paths to victory. The VL-7 Strike Limited-Time Event will be a dedicated Multiplayer playlist featuring the new map Contaminated, which was tested through Battlefield Labs at the start of the new year. Regardless of Class, all soldiers will be given a mask to survive the VL-7, with additional masks and filters available around the map.

