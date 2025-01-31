Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged:

Beam On: A Star Forest Quest Has Been Released On Mobile

A new kids mobile game has arrived as Beam On: A Star Forest Quest brings kids an infinite music-based arcade game for iOS.

Article Summary Beam On: A Star Forest Quest launches on iOS as a music-based adventure for kids.

Guide Twig the dragon with a jetpack to reclaim his mystical star guitar in Star Forest.

Experience dynamic gameplay, challenging environments, and varied difficulty modes.

Compete for high scores, unlock Twig's outfits, and reach the ultimate solo.

Star FDorest has released a new kids game for mobile this morning, as Beam On: A Star Forest Quest is available right now for iOS devices. The game is a musical adventure in which you play a dragon trying to get to his guitar, as you'll use flapping mechanics and flying skills, along with an array of abilities, to get there. The game is basically Flappy Bird with extra steps, and if you're into a game with little chance to reaching the ending, this is right up your alley.

Beam On: A Star Forest Quest

In this mobile video game, players will navigate through the ever-changing landscapes of Star Forest with rhythm and flair. With only a homemade jetpack and sharp reflexes, Twig must dodge swarms of cat-eye fly swarms, glowing Slugzz, and other obstacles on his journey to reclaim the elusive Unicus and shred the ultimate solo. Join Twig, a bearded dragon and his homemade jetpack, on his epic adventure to reclaim Unicus, the mystical star guitar that calls to him. Navigate the ever-changing forest, avoiding obstacles like cat-eye fly swarms and glowing Slugzz. Will Twig catch his elusive guitar and shred the ultimate solo, securing his place in the Star Forest band? That's up to you! Get ready to Beam On and take Twig's quest to a whole new level!

Dynamic Gameplay: Tap to keep Twig soaring or hold to hover and skillfully maneuver through tricky obstacles.

Challenging Environments: Explore diverse regions of Star Forest and avoid an array of hazards such as cat-eye fly swarms, trees, towers, clouds, glowing Star Slugzz, and more.

Personalization: Complete challenges to unlock unique outfits for Twig.

Varied Difficulty Modes: Test your skills across four levels of difficulty, as this is perfect for both casual kid gamers and seasoned arcade lovers alike.

Score Tracking: Compete with friends and family to achieve the highest scores and fastest times for each difficulty mode.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!